Mary Elizabeth Jenkins, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 31, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.



A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 4 at 12:00 p.m. at Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly with the Rev. Jessie Colwell officiating.



Mary was born July 3, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia daughter of the late Charles Harrison and Victoria Foster Smoot Jenkins. She worked as a manager for many years for Domino's pizza in Front Royal and was a life time member of Willis Chapel Church. She was very passionate about the children of the church and had a great love of music.



Surviving are a brother David M. Smoot of Front Royal; two sisters Madeline Smoot of Front Royal and Linda Alexander of Ohio; special niece and caregiver Shannon Stewart of Front Royal; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Carol Wagenblatt.



Memorial contributions may be made to Willis Chapel Church 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Huntly, VA 22640.



