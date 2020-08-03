1/
Mary Elizabeth "Little Mary" Soyars
2004 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Little Mary" Soyars, 16, of Rileyville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mary was born on April 23, 2004 in Front Royal to Basil Chuppa and Nancy Soyars. She attended Skyline High School in Front Royal, was active in the HOSA club and was a manager for the wrestling team.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Paul Soyars and her paternal great grandmother, Garnet Taylor.

Surviving along with her parents are her maternal grandmother, Mary Soyars; paternal grandparents, Eva and Marty Barker; two sisters, Kimmie Soyars and Destiny Soyars; brother, Harley Chuppa and her first puppy, Pepper.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Soyars, Jospeh Darr, Vinni Cassiano, James Soyars, James Crawford and Dana Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
AUG
4
Burial
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
