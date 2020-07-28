Mary Ellen Caston, 78, of Mount Jackson died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in her residence.She was born June 12, in Woodstock, VA the daughter of Robert and Geneva Racey Kibler.She was married to Robert Stephen Caston for 10 years. Mr. Caston passed away on December 8, 2018.Mary was a loving, devoted mother and wife to her family and her church family at Open Door Baptist Church.She enjoyed watching her sons race at the Winchester Speedway, and was a fan of the Washington Nationals and Dallas Cowboys.She is survived by her sons, Jeffery Sweeney and his wife, Julie of Winchester, and Scott Sweeney and his wife, Tracie of Cross Junction; grandchildren, Scott Sweeney, Jr., and his fiance Kaitlyn, Allyson Carroll and her husband, Travis, Cody Sweeney, and Colby Sweeney; great-grandchildren, Layton and Blakelyne Carroll, and Brycin Sweeney; siblings, Nancy Harris, Robert "Bobby" Kibler, Christine Caston, and Richard "Dickie" Kibler.Her husband, Robert Caston, a daughter, Kimberly; sister, Joyce Wright, and her first husband, John Sweeney preceded her in death.A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in Open Door Baptist Church 333 Jeremiah Ln. Clear Brook, VA 22624 officiated by Pastor David Hartley.Burial will be in the church cemetery.Casket bearers will be Scottie Sweeney, Colby Sweeney, Cody Sweeney, Travis Carroll, Rick Longerbeam, and Frankie Orndorff.Friends will be received 7-9:00 p.m. Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church 333 Jeremiah Lane Clear Brook, VA 22624.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.