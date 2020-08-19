Mary Smith Fay, 81, of Toms Brook, VA, went to the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Toms Brook United Methodist Church outdoor pavilion.
Mary was born on November 4, 1938 in Elkins, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Hoye Blake Smith and Anna Louise Heitz Smith Harmon.
Mary was a loving wife, dedicated mother and grandmother. Mary worked at Lord Fairfax Community College where she retired. She was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church for 45 years. She was an avid cat, bird and flower lover. Mary will be sorely missed.
Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years David Edmund Fay, Sr., her son and daughter in law David E. Fay, Jr., and Suprena Dawn Fay of Pinnacle NC and her daughter and son in law Susan Fay Sarver and Perry W. Sarver, Jr. of Fredericksburg VA; her grandchildren Corey Fay, Wilson Sarver and wife Dana, Chelsea Fay, Steven Sarver, Rebekah Fay Wilson and husband Dan, Madison Sarver and her great granddaughter Arya Leslie Fay; her sister Nancy Smith Johnson and husband Robert L. Johnson of Ferrum, VA and her brother Frederick Blake Smith of Belington, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Toms Brook United Methodist Church, Toms Brook Volunteer Fire Department or Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Fay.