

Mary Frances Ridings, 89, of White Post, Virginia passed away, peacefully, on October 8, in her home in the presence of her sons Dennis and Daniel.



To celebrate Mary's life, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service.



Mary was born in August 1930 to William and Addie Gale Ramey. She is survived by her sister Peggy Fletcher (William, decd) and brothers William L. Ramey (Elizabeth Ann) and Maurice Ramey (Margaret).



Mary and Lee Ridings were married on June 12, 1948 for 68 years. Lee preceded her in death in 2017. Mary enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross for several years prior to her employment by A&P for almost 20 years as head cashier and then bookkeeper. Upon Lee's retirement, they relocated to Florida for 13 years and enjoyed traveling extensively during that time before returning to Virginia. Her joy of cooking inspired her to publish a cookbook compilation of recipes from family and friends.



Mary's greatest attribute was her outspoken and unequivocal love for her husband and their three generations of children. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Dennis Ridings (Beverley), Diane Young (Gerald), Duane Ridings, Daniel Ridings (Gayle), Deborah Fox (John), Grandchildren: Michelle Brown (Scott), Michael Ridings (Jennifer), Benjamin Ridings, Crystal Marshall (Brandon), Jason Marshall (Amanda), Jennifer Young, John Young (Brandy), Brandon Ridings, Tyler Ridings, David Ridings (Sara Beth), Brian Ridings (Clair), Joanna Williamson (Kyle), Kevin Fox (Christine) and Great-Grandchildren: Shannon, Molly and Wyatt Brown, Madeline and Samuel Ridings, Gracie and Emily Ridings, Beau Scheulen, Coale and Landon Young, Brendan, Cody and Owen Ridings, John and Hollis Williamson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Stephens City Fire and Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St, Stephens City, Virginia, 22655.