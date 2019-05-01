Mary Helen Tew Loftin, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church with Pastor Carrie Evans and Dr. C. Thomas Ryne. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Loftin was born January 26, 1926 in Clinton, North Carolina, daughter of the late John Everett and Mary Parker Tew.
Mrs. Loftin graduated from Flora McDonald College in North Carolina.
She became a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church September 25, 1955, where she served as president of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church Women's Group (ladies circle groups). She was also an elder of the church and president of Shenandoah Presbytery Presbyterian Women's Group.
Mrs. Loftin was instrumental in the founding of the VA 4-H Center, was a member of the Warren Heritage Society, a member of the Valley Garden Club, instrumental in helping with the coordination of the Festival of Leaves, and a member of the Warren County Fair Association.
She enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively throughout Europe.
She retired after many dedicated years from the Warren County Extension Agency.
She was married to the late Ernest Eugene Loftin.
Surviving are a daughter, Melanie Quinn and husband Bob of Front Royal; one granddaughter, Kelly Quinn; and one great granddaughter Jonnaé White.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her son, Ron Loftin.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Maddox Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 1, 2019