Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Funeral service 11:00 AM Front Royal Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Helen Tew Loftin, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal.



A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church with Pastor Carrie Evans and Dr. C. Thomas Ryne. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Loftin was born January 26, 1926 in Clinton, North Carolina, daughter of the late John Everett and Mary Parker Tew.



Mrs. Loftin graduated from Flora McDonald College in North Carolina.



She became a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church September 25, 1955, where she served as president of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church Women's Group (ladies circle groups). She was also an elder of the church and president of Shenandoah Presbytery Presbyterian Women's Group.



Mrs. Loftin was instrumental in the founding of the VA 4-H Center, was a member of the Warren Heritage Society, a member of the Valley Garden Club, instrumental in helping with the coordination of the Festival of Leaves, and a member of the Warren County Fair Association.



She enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively throughout Europe.



She retired after many dedicated years from the Warren County Extension Agency.



She was married to the late Ernest Eugene Loftin.



Surviving are a daughter, Melanie Quinn and husband Bob of Front Royal; one granddaughter, Kelly Quinn; and one great granddaughter Jonnaé White.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her son, Ron Loftin.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Maddox Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Sign the Guest Book at Mary Helen Tew Loftin, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal.A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church with Pastor Carrie Evans and Dr. C. Thomas Ryne. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.Mrs. Loftin was born January 26, 1926 in Clinton, North Carolina, daughter of the late John Everett and Mary Parker Tew.Mrs. Loftin graduated from Flora McDonald College in North Carolina.She became a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church September 25, 1955, where she served as president of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church Women's Group (ladies circle groups). She was also an elder of the church and president of Shenandoah Presbytery Presbyterian Women's Group.Mrs. Loftin was instrumental in the founding of the VA 4-H Center, was a member of the Warren Heritage Society, a member of the Valley Garden Club, instrumental in helping with the coordination of the Festival of Leaves, and a member of the Warren County Fair Association.She enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively throughout Europe.She retired after many dedicated years from the Warren County Extension Agency.She was married to the late Ernest Eugene Loftin.Surviving are a daughter, Melanie Quinn and husband Bob of Front Royal; one granddaughter, Kelly Quinn; and one great granddaughter Jonnaé White.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her son, Ron Loftin.The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Maddox Funeral Home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close