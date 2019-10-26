Mary Janie S. Tolliver, 97, of Woodstock passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Envoy of Winchester. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11-12 at the church. Reverends Clarence Acklin, Reverend Gess and Minister Kathy Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Mary was born July 29, 1922 in Mt. Jackson. She was the daughter of the late Prince Albert Sr. and Martha Johnson Spinner. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion, singing in the choir and serving with the United Methodist Women. She loved her community and was considered "The Caretaker." She also catered meals for the community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Robert Tolliver; 2 children, Theodore "Skip" Tolliver and Shirley Ann Tolliver and 8 siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Gwendolyn Nickens (James) of Winchester; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 26, 2019