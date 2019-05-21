On Sunday, May 19, 2019 Mary Jo Guess Baker went to be with her Lord and Savior.
Mary Jo was born July 18, 1937 to Vida Mae Guess and Harwood H. Guess.
Mary Jo married her husband Floyd Baker, who proceeded her in death, December 19, 1954. Mary Jo and Floyd had 65 years of marriage of which they were very proud of. Mary Jo joined husband Floyd five days after his death.
Mary Jo is survived by a son, Dennis (Christine), and two daughters, Vicky Baker Riggleman (George "Buck") and Teresa Gale Baker (Bernie Frye), all of Mt. Jackson; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Donald Guess of Edinburg; sister, Judy Sours (Charles) of Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Stanley Guess, Charlie Guess and Russell Guess; and sisters, Katherine Silvious and Betty Burns.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Woods Chapel Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market. Pastors Glen Turner and Tim Miller will officiate.
Burial will be private in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Nathan Gochenour and Brent Riggleman, Jake Crites, Mike Heishman, Barry Foltz, Josh Miller, Bill Duncan, Kenneth Knupp, Richard Strickler, Charles Strickler, Scott Stickley, Steve Long, and William "Bill" Logan Jr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA. 22842.
They were always by each other's side, they worked together, cared for each other and lived for each other. They are forever together again.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 21, 2019