Mary K. McBride, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Royal Haven Nursing Home on Thursday February 13, 2020.
Mary McBride was born January 31, 1947 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Robert and Lula Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her step-son Roy McBride, Jr.
Mary was well known in the area through Jackson Furniture, The Knotty Pine, and Donahoes Florist.
Survivors include her husband, of 33 years, Roy McBride, Sr. of Front Royal; step-son Anthony McBride of Front Royal; step-daughter Sharon Long of Baltimore, Maryland; sisters Sharon Stewart, Rita Morell and Cynthia Heiss all of Parkersburg, West Virginia; brothers John Clayton of Picking, South Carolina, Michael Clayton of Washington, West Virginia, and Byron Clayton of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren Mya McBride, of Front Royal, Johnathan Short, Melissa McBride, and Roy McBride (III), Jessica Long and Joshua Long, all of Baltimore, Maryland.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 14, 2020