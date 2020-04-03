Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise "Sis" Bowers Workman. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Louise "Sis" Bowers Workman, beloved wife, mother, "Mamaw", Aunt Sis and friend.



Mary was born and raised a Proud West Virginian in Marlinton, West Virginia to Mary Kennison Workman and William Raymond Bowers. Growing up with her beloved siblings Donald Workman and Polly Eades. All have preceded her in death.



After moving to Washington, DC to work she became re-acquainted with a man from her hometown, Robert "Bob" Jennings Workman, who later became the love of her life and they married on May 29, 1959. They enjoyed a loving marriage of 52 years until his death in November 2011.



They were blessed with two sons, Robert (Tommi) and Donald (Stephanie), three grandchildren William (Jamie) Workman, Robin (Robert) Sherwood, and Bethany Workman. She also had one great grandchild, Annabelle Sherwood, whom she adored. Mary had a very special relationship with her niece Pamela (John) Hanososky, her great niece and nephew and great, great nieces and nephews.



After Bob's retirement from government service Mary left her job at the City of Falls Church to move to Mt. Jackson where she worked 15 years at Wetsel Seed Company. Upon retirement they moved to Woodstock, Virginia where Mary found great pleasure working for Valley Health as a volunteer at the Shenandoah Community County free clinic. She had a feisty personality and many friends both in the Valley and from West Virginia and her days in the Falls Church School System. There she found her extra sons, Terry O'Dowd and Jimmy Robinson.



Due to the current pandemic situation the family will have a private graveside service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Thank you to friends and family for understanding. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Shenandoah Community County Free Clinic or the .



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



