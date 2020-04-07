Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Mary Louise Brown. View Sign Service Information Bradley Funeral Home 187 E. Main Street Luray , VA 22835 (540)-743-5747 Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Louise Brown was born January 5, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA to Harold and Beatrice (Welch) Dunn.



She graduated from Vineland High School in Vineland, NJ before going on to receive degrees from the University of Maryland, Catholic University of America, University of Pittsburgh, and Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. A life-long learner, Mary Louise attained a doctoral degree in nursing and Master of Divinity degree while maintaining her status as a registered nurse.



Mary Louise began her nursing career practicing at hospitals in California, Washington DC, and Virginia, before transitioning to teaching nursing at the college level. Her teaching career culminated at MSOE in Milwaukee, WI, where she was the founding dean of the school of nursing from 1995 to 2004. In 2006, she was ordained in the Lutheran Church and served as the pastor of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Woodstock, VA until her retirement in 2014. Most recently, she served as the interim pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg, VA.



Mary Louise is survived by three sons and their wives: Barry and Kim Lee-Brown of Marion, IL; Jeffrey and Lori Brown of Altoona, PA; Robert and Lisa Brown of Rileyville, VA.; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Harold Dunn, Jr., and her sister Barbara Dunn.



A memorial service is tentatively planned for June 13 in Luray, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Shenandoah County Health Ministries Coalition. Mary Louise founded this coalition to bring Faith Community Nursing to small parishes in Shenandoah County. It was a blend of her two callings: Nursing and Ministry. Contributions can be sent to SCHMC, PO Box 255; Woodstock, VA 22664 or via this Facebook fundraiser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2456414544571388/. This is a 501c3 organization, so gifts are tax-deductible.

