Mary Louise MacDonald, 73 of New Market passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home. A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. J.G "Bucky" Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 prior to the service on Saturday at the Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Mary was born on February 28, 1947 at the Susan B. Miller Hospital and was the daughter of the late C. Robert and Louise Bowers LeDane. Born and raised in Shenandoah County. At the age of 11, the family moved to Falls Church, VA where she attended Fairfax County Schools, graduating from Falls Church High School in 1965. She attended and graduated from Madison College in 1970. She taught elementary/special education in Stafford, Loudoun, and Shenandoah Counties.
She was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Peggy Silvious, C.R. (Bob) LeDane and Wilson LeDane.
Mary is survived by her son, Ryan MacDonald, and a sister Ruth LeDane.
Pallbearers will be, Ryan MacDonald, J.G. âBuckyã Miller, Robert Blosser, Jeremy Mason and Travis See.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
