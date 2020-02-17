Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Broce. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Service 1:00 PM Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley 72 N. Lake Avenue Front Royal , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Margaret Broce, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia made her journey home with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of Herschel and Edna Smith of Bath County, Virginia and the widow of William H. Broce also from Bath County.



She was a founding member of the Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley located at 72 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal and also a lifetime member and former past president of the Front Royal Valley Ladies Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America.



She is survived by her three children: Joan Ann Reamy (Jimmy) of Callao, Virginia and their daughter Angie Akins (John) of Powhatan, VA; Gwendolyn Broce of Chesterfield, VA; and Jeffrey C. Broce (Trina) of Hopewell, VA and their daughter Candy Sebena (Brent) of Suffolk, VA; sister Betty Cox of Staunton, VA and her children, Patty Cox Maupin (Vernon) of Concord, VA; Jan Cox of Staunton, VA; and Kenneth Cox (Kelly) of Fairfield, VA; sister Garnett Gum (Jimmy) of Craigsville, VA and their children, Pam Knutson (Brent) of St. Marie's, Idaho; Clarence Gum of Beaverdam, VA; Ivan Gum (Lisa) of Bergton, VA; Calvin Gum (Libby) of Lexington, VA; and Carlos Gum of Staunton, VA. There are also two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and various great nieces and nephews.



The family night will be on Wednesday, February 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley with the service the following day at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, also at the church. Interment will be at the Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick on Strasburg Road. The church will provide a dinner for the family and friends in the church fellowship hall directly following the burial.



Donations may be made, if desired, to the following charitable organizations or to one of your choice: Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 72 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolence messages may be left at Mary Margaret Broce, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia made her journey home with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of Herschel and Edna Smith of Bath County, Virginia and the widow of William H. Broce also from Bath County.She was a founding member of the Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley located at 72 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal and also a lifetime member and former past president of the Front Royal Valley Ladies Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America.She is survived by her three children: Joan Ann Reamy (Jimmy) of Callao, Virginia and their daughter Angie Akins (John) of Powhatan, VA; Gwendolyn Broce of Chesterfield, VA; and Jeffrey C. Broce (Trina) of Hopewell, VA and their daughter Candy Sebena (Brent) of Suffolk, VA; sister Betty Cox of Staunton, VA and her children, Patty Cox Maupin (Vernon) of Concord, VA; Jan Cox of Staunton, VA; and Kenneth Cox (Kelly) of Fairfield, VA; sister Garnett Gum (Jimmy) of Craigsville, VA and their children, Pam Knutson (Brent) of St. Marie's, Idaho; Clarence Gum of Beaverdam, VA; Ivan Gum (Lisa) of Bergton, VA; Calvin Gum (Libby) of Lexington, VA; and Carlos Gum of Staunton, VA. There are also two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and various great nieces and nephews.The family night will be on Wednesday, February 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley with the service the following day at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, also at the church. Interment will be at the Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick on Strasburg Road. The church will provide a dinner for the family and friends in the church fellowship hall directly following the burial.Donations may be made, if desired, to the following charitable organizations or to one of your choice: Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 72 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630 www.lwccsv.org ; International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 97339, Washington, DC 20077-7472 and the Samaritan's Purse (Billy Graham's International Relief Program), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 www.samaritanspurse.org/donate 800-567-8121Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolence messages may be left at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close