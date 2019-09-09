Mary Mildred "Sally" Compton, 91, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing, Luray, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Compton will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Valley Pike Church of the Brethren, Maurertown, VA with the Rev. Jonathan Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Pike Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Mrs. Compton was born July 1, 1928, a daughter of the late Andrew Filmore and Sarah Virginia Kohne Rinker.
She was a member of Valley Pike Church of the Brethren.
She was the wife of the late William W. "Bill" Compton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children, James A. Rinker, Carroll L. Compton, and Douglas W. Compton. Sally was also preceded in death by all her 10 siblings.
Survivors include her children, Mary Kathleen Palmer of Fort Worth, TX, Rachel Ann Ritter of Strasburg, VA, and Wanda Darlene Hines and husband Harvey of Middletown, VA; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends at the church one one hour prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad, 132 W. Reservoir Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Compton.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 9, 2019