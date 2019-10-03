Mary Ruth Cameron, 84, of Berwyn Heights, MD, passed away July 20, 2019 in Laurel, MD.
She was predecessed by her husband Robert Cameron.
Survived by her sisters Betty Beckham and Nancy Simms; her children Joanne Patton, Robert Cameron II, Maureen Weglein, and Daniel Cameron; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Strasburg United Methodist Church October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 3, 2019