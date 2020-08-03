MaryAnn Janaskie Williams, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Lebanon Church, VA after battling a long-term illness. She was surrounded by her husband and family.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. MaryAnn's husband and children are welcoming and would love friends and family to visit their home at 9760 Middle Road Strasburg, VA 22657.
Mary Ann was born in Shamokin, PA, and was the daughter of Leona Zeliniskie Janaskie and the late Robert Charles Janaskie. She was a 1963 graduate of Shamokin High School. She relocated to Arlington, VA where she found and married the love of her life Pete on November 21, 1964. They have been happily married for 56 years. In the Fall of 1969, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley and found the home that they would love and raise their three children together. She had a very strong and personal relationship with God. Her faith and passion to read her Bible and study the word of God was very important to her. Her strength and tenacity for things, and people she loved was first and foremost. She was loved by many, and a stranger to no one. MaryAnn loved to cook and bake, plant flowers, read, and most important spend time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren Carl, Will, and Charlie were her world, and the love she had for them is everlasting. She had a special relationship with both her daughter-in-law Kathy, and her son-in-law Billy, and she loved them with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Janaskie; her sister Jean Wehry; mother-in-law Macie Jane Williams and father-in-law Earnest (Kale) E. Williams.
Surviving along with her husband Earnest E. Williams (Pete), her son, Brian E. Williams, and wife Kathy of Strasburg; daughter, Amy W. Akers and husband Billy of Strasburg; daughter Emily S. Williams of Strasburg; three grandchildren, Carl E. Williams and wife Morgan of Strasburg; Carl W. Akers III of Strasburg; Charles E. Williams of Strasburg; her beloved family cat Zoey; Her mother Leona Janaskie of Shamokin, PA; sister Gerri Weaver (Sam) of Shamokin, PA; sister Jackie Keefer (Bob) of Lewes, DE; sister Joanne John (Bob) of Shamokin, PA; brother David Janaskie (Kathy) of Shamokin, PA; brother Robert (Bobby) Janaskie of Shamokin, PA; brother Mark Janaskie (LeeAnn) of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law Lloyd Wehry of Shamokin, PA; sister-in-law Beverly Conley of Narrows, VA; numerous nieces, and nephews.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be the form of memorial contributions to MaryAnn's husband Pete. Donations will help with household and medical expenses that accrued during her illness. These donations can be sent to Earnest E. Williams 9760 Middle Road Strasburg, VA 22657.
