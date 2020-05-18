Maryjean Baker Fleming, formerly of New Market, VA, passed away May 15, 2020 in Greenville SC.
Born October 19, 1931 at New Market VA, she was the only child of Elmer Eugene Baker and Clara Mae Hess Baker.
On March 20, 1949, she married Carl Washington Fleming, Jr., who predeceased her November 7, 2002.
She is survived by her three children: Carl David Fleming (Denzel Anewalt) Keezeltown, VA, Zoe Fleming Dellinger, Edinburg, VA and Stephen Michael Fleming, Travelers Rest, SC; grandchildren: Caleb (Colby) Fleming, Andrew Fleming, Sarah Fleming, William Fleming, Heather (Adam) Lutz, Stephen (Danie) Dellinger Jr., Steven (Erica) Jodrie, Laura (Troy) Ludholtz, Michelle (Chad) Higgs; great-grandchildren: Addyson Lutz, Rylee Lutz, Chase Dellinger, Chanz Ludholtz (Blair McGloon), Caden Ludholtz, Aaron Ludholtz (Lucy), Chase Armstrong and Zander Jodrie.
A graveside service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery at New Market, VA.
Mrs. Fleming was a faithful member of Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years. Memorial donations may be made to the Rapidan Baptist Camp, PO Box 10, Rochelle, VA 22738, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family and friends, especially at the camp's ladies retreats.
Online condolences can be made at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg,VA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 18, 2020.