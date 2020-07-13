

Matt Van Mantz, 57, of Fort Valley, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Matt was born on November 20, 1962 in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Elmo Mantz and Shelvie Lichliter Mantz.



Matt worked for Shenandoah County as a equipment operator.



He was preceded in death by his father, Elmo Mantz, Sr.; a brother, Elmo Mantz, Jr.; a grandson, Shawn Mantz.



Along with his mother, Matt is survived by his wife, Donna Mantz; two brothers, Ford Mantz and Rex Mantz, both of Fort Valley; a sister, Cathy Mantz of Edinburg; children, Christina Kibler and Wes Walker, Kevin Miller and Natieya Coffelt, and Christopher Mantz; grandchildren, Evan, Quinton, Kylie, Shelby, Alexia, and Vanessa.



A graveside service will be held at Detrick Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m., following the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Church of the Brethren with Pastor Duke McCaffrey, officiating.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

