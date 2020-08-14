Matthew Edward Schaeffer, 45, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Wednesday at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Schaeffer was born March 11, 1975 in Shenandoah County, son of Carole Lynn Ryan Schaeffer and Dennis Wayne Schaeffer of Mt. Jackson. He was a 1993 graduate of Stonewall High School and formerly employed at Richards Wilbert, Walker/Tennaco, and at CMC/Howell Metal.
Surviving, along with his parents are his daughter, Alexis Layne Schaeffer of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandmother, Virginia Estep of Mt. Jackson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matthew loved the Redskins, NASCAR racing and driver Denny Hamlin and his beloved dog Scooter.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.