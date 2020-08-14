1/
Matthew Edward Schaeffer
1975 - 2020
Matthew Edward Schaeffer, 45, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Wednesday at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Schaeffer was born March 11, 1975 in Shenandoah County, son of Carole Lynn Ryan Schaeffer and Dennis Wayne Schaeffer of Mt. Jackson. He was a 1993 graduate of Stonewall High School and formerly employed at Richards Wilbert, Walker/Tennaco, and at CMC/Howell Metal.

Surviving, along with his parents are his daughter, Alexis Layne Schaeffer of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandmother, Virginia Estep of Mt. Jackson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew loved the Redskins, NASCAR racing and driver Denny Hamlin and his beloved dog Scooter.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Campbell
Friend
