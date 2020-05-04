Matthew Paul "Matt" Clawson, 35, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia.
Matt's family will have a graveside service at a later date.
Matt was born on June 24, 1984 in Alexandria, Virginia to Mrs. Ellen Jane Bowers and Mr. Raymond Paul Clawson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelma and Harvey Clawson and Kenneth Saylor.
Surviving Matt is his mother, Ellen Bowers and her husband Dennis; his father Raymond Clawson and his wife Laura; his grandmother, Ida Mae "Dolly" Saylor; his sister Jennifer Clawson; his brother in law Kevin Naus; his partner Kevin Smith; and numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local Humane Society or the National Cancer Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
