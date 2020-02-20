Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Marie Grimsley. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Mattie Marie Grimsley, 80, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.



A funeral service will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. A procession will follow the service going to Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Mattie was born in Luray, Virginia on April 2, 1939 to the late James and Thelma Lang. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Isaac Grimsley; her sisters, Rebecca Bowles and Alice Kuser; and her granddaughter Shannon Grimsley.



Surviving Mattie are her children, Samuel Grimsley (Donna) and Marlene Wines; her sisters, Doris Good and Catherine Williams; her grandchildren, Dakota Wines and Chelesa Henderson; and her great- grandchildren, Weslee Wilson, Isaiah Wines and Emma Henderson.



Pallbearers will be Ryan Fox, Mikie Finley, Josh Crewdson, Oliver Sprowls, Cody Mathews and Bobby Henderson.



Honorary pallbearers are Travis Mathews, Timmy Jones and Dustin Hamilton.



The family would like to invite guests to join them at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. for a visitation.



Flowers may be sent to Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.



