Mattie Virginia "Jenny" Chrisman Lentz, 98, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Lentz was born April 5, 1922, in Bentonville, Virginia, daughter of the late John David and Mary Bell Mauck Chrisman. She and her husband owned and operated a gas station in Bentonville for many years and she was also an Avtex employee.
Surviving are her daughter Bonnie Lentz Triplett of Winchester; special niece Jean Chrisman of Bentonville; and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Lentz was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers William Edward Chrisman (Clara), David Franklin Chrisman (Jane), James Daniel Chrisman (Gladys), Richard Paul Chrisman (Georgie/Hilda), John Perry Chrisman (Anna) and Earnest Grubbs Chrisman (Joan); one sister Lorraine Gray Clem (Tim); and son-in-law A.C. "Abbie" Triplett, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Chrisman, Chad Chrisman, Vince Miller, Robert Hupman, Mickey Licklider, and Gregory Mathews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Chrisman, Ronnie Chrisman, Richard Chrisman, David Chrisman, Rodney Chrisman, Craig Ritenour and Bubby Fristoe.
The family will receive friends on Monday November 2 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mattie Virginia loved the outdoors and her flowers. As a memorial gesture to her memory flowers would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Lynn Care Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for the loving care given to Mattie.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
