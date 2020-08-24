Maxine Annette Wine, 86, a long time resident of New Market went to be with the Lord Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at Sentara/RMH.
Mrs Wine was born Sept. 25, 1933 in Page County and was the daughter of the late Solon J. and Lena L. Alger.
She was retired from Aileen Inc. in Edinburg and later had a daycare in her home. She also was a cook at Southern Kitchen in New Market and was a member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church.
On July 31, 1971 she married her childhood love of her life, the late Truman M. "Markie" Wine, Jr.
She is survived by four daughters, Nancy A. Zupo. Connie E. Thornton, Crystale L. Nunemaker, and Patricia A. Mongold; one son, Charles "Chuck" M. McDaniel, all of New Market.
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Gerald E. McDaniel and Jeffrey E. Wine; and a grandson. Truman "Bubba" Wine.
She was the youngest surviving sibling of four sisters and seven brothers.
Maxine was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book at Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
