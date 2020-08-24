1/1
Maxine Annette Wine
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maxine Annette Wine, 86, a long time resident of New Market went to be with the Lord Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at Sentara/RMH.

Mrs Wine was born Sept. 25, 1933 in Page County and was the daughter of the late Solon J. and Lena L. Alger.

She was retired from Aileen Inc. in Edinburg and later had a daycare in her home. She also was a cook at Southern Kitchen in New Market and was a member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church.

On July 31, 1971 she married her childhood love of her life, the late Truman M. "Markie" Wine, Jr.

She is survived by four daughters, Nancy A. Zupo. Connie E. Thornton, Crystale L. Nunemaker, and Patricia A. Mongold; one son, Charles "Chuck" M. McDaniel, all of New Market.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two sons, Gerald E. McDaniel and Jeffrey E. Wine; and a grandson. Truman "Bubba" Wine.

She was the youngest surviving sibling of four sisters and seven brothers.

Maxine was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book at Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Theis Funeral Home
9377 North Congress Street
New Market, VA 22844
540-740-3312
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved