Maxine Jeannette (Sager) Weaver
1933 - 2020
Maxine Jeannette Sager Weaver, 87, of Woodstock, passed away on September 22, 2020, at Greenfield Assisted Living in Woodstock.

Maxine was born on March 17, 1933 at Hudson Crossroads, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Henry Sager and Jessie Showman Sager.

She worked for Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for twenty-eight years. She was a member of the Mountain View Lutheran Parish.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, George W. Weaver; sisters, Willie Newland and Betty Walker; brothers, Guy and Franklin Sager.

Maxine is survived by brother in laws, Elvin Walker and Delmar Weaver and wife, Beverley.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, with Rev. Freddie Helsley officiating.

Maxine was a loving and generous person. She had a sense of humor that brought smiles and laughter to all those who knew her. Maxine was one of a kind.

The family would like to thank the staff both past and present of Greenfield Assisted Living of Woodstock for the love and care that was shown to her.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mountain View Lutheran Parish.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset View Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
