Mazie Jean Wines, 93, of Culpeper, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Mountain View Nursing Home with her daughters by her side.
She was born April 16, 1925 in Front Royal, VA to the late Charles Walker and Elizabeth Walker Grissom.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Woodward (Wallace), Audrey Mullen (Dan), Sandra Woodward, and Debra Bost (Mike); siblings, Madelene Owens and Ella Mae Sjblom; eight grandchildren, Cindy Couick, Wendy Weeks, Harry L. Neller III, Wally Woodward II, Mark Neller, April Spaniol, Travis Kilby, and Gaelen Edwards; 22 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Edward T. Wines; her son, Edward "Randy" Wines; her grandson, Keith Edwards; and her granddaughter, Melissa Dawn Neller.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Culpeper Community Church, 120 Chestnut Dr., Culpeper, VA 22701, with Pastor Randy Albritton officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A private graveside service will be held in Williams Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, VA is handling the arrangements.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 4, 2019