McKinley "Mac" Matthews, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A Home Going service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery conducted by The Rev. Alfred Woods.
Mr. Matthews was born March 5, 1930, in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of the late Ressie Sally Matthews. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and retired after 40 dedicated years from Ted Britt Ford.
He is survived by his wife Bernice J. Matthews; one son Anthony M. Matthews (Brenda) of Front Royal; one daughter June LaVerne Matthews of Front Royal; grandson Jamie C. Matthews of Front Royal; two brothers John Thomas Matthews and William Matthews both of Front Royal and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his mother and one sister Virginia Oliver.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28 from 1 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 25, 2020