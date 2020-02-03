Medford Allen "Tom" Steed, 69, of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
A funeral service for Tom will be conducted at 11:00 Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Wendell Schurtz officiating. Entombment will follow at the Panorama Memorial Garden Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Tom was born in Front Royal, VA a son of the late Lovell Welford "Lovie" Steed and the late Nina Elizabeth Middleton Hall. He was a member of the Saumsville Christian Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step father, James A. Hall and a step-sister Patsy Hodson.
Survivors include his children, Shane A. Steed (Holly) and Papoose Steed; grandchildren, Samuel, Carter and Seth Steed; siblings, Bonnie Hamman (Mike), his twin sister, Mildred "Tiny" Nelson (Harry), Teresa Steed; step sister, Benita Dodson; two step-mothers, Rae S. Steed and Phyliss Hall.
Pallbearers will be Frank Artrip, Tim Middleton, Roland Palmer, Jake Dodson, Roger Orndorff and Rickie Wilson.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Steed.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 3, 2020