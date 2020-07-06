1/1
Melvin David "Junior" Boone Jr.
Melvin David "Junior" Boone, Jr., 72, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.

Junior was born in 1948 in Winchester, VA, son of Kathleen Boone and the late Melvin Boone, Sr. He graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1967 and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict. Junior was a Lead Operator in the Finishing Department at Rubbermaid Commercial Products, retiring in 2007. His love for dirt track and auto racing was undeniable. At age 15 he worked at Winchester Speedway and started driving a racecar when he was a junior in high school. Junior enjoyed restoring vintage race cars and was a classic car enthusiast. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a loyal friend to all.

He married Amy Diane Vance on February 24, 1969 in Winchester, VA.

Surviving with his mother and his wife is a daughter, Terri Ann Payne (Brian) of Clear Brook, VA; grandson, Tyler Michael Payne of Clear Brook, VA; sisters, Judy Carlyle (David), Kathy McIntosh (Walter), and Donna Armel (Scott) all of Winchester, VA.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Junior's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or a charity of donor's choice.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
