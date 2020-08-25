Melvin M. Racey (Sonny), 84, passed away August 22, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester following a liver illness.
Mr. Racey was born September 27, 1935 in Woodstock.
He was the son of Melvin Racey and Helen Whetzel Racey who predeceased him. Also, predeceasing him were 4 sisters & other family as well as in-laws, 3 nieces and a nephew.
A lifelong cabinetmaker taught by his father, Melvin's gift of woodworking graced and blessed many friends, family, and homes locally, across the U.S. and beyond as far away as England, Germany and Japan. Grandfather clocks, dressers, beds, corner cupboards, kitchen cabinets and end tables were some of his creations. His 3 grandsons as infants slept in a one-of- kind cradle. Walnut was his favorite wood. A 1954 graduate of Woodstock High School, Melvin worked while in high school to help support his family as his father was crippled with arthritis from a young age. When Melvin and Annabel built their home in 1979, he developed other gifts- architecture, heating, plumbing, wood flooring and painting. Other interests in Melvin's life included hunting deer, turkey, fishing, engine repair small and large some farm work and being with family. Melvin was raised attending Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Then became a member of Valley Pike Church of the Brethren from 1960 to present. At Valley Pike he served as Deacon, Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher & Superintendent, Choir Member, Legal Trustee and Cemetery Coordinator.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Annabel, daughter Deborah Bowers and husband Wayne, 3 Grandsons Adam (Megan) Bowers, Aaron (Jessica) Bowers, Alan Bowers all of Woodstock; 4 beautiful great granddaughters Abby, Payton, Keira and Leah blessed the past few years. Also, surviving are nieces, nephews, 2 Sisters-In-Law and some cousins.
Life, Love, Loyalty, Family, Friends, Church, Work, Gifts, Completed. Rest, Rewards.
The family will receive friends at Valley Pike Church of the Brethren on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1 to 2:00 p.m., when a service will be conducted by Pastor Jonathan Fletcher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or Valley Pike Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 215, Maurertown, Virginia 22644.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.