Melvina Brown, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester.
A Home Going service was held on Saturday, May 9 at 12:00 p.m. at the Brown-Pinkett Family Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Brown was born February 25, 1923 in Front Royal, daughter of the late Daniel Simpson Baltimore and Roberta Virginia Simpson Baltimore. She worked for A. Field.
Surviving are her #2 son, Walter Bailey, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; her loving and dedicated care-givers nephew Walter Fletcher, Demetria DeNeal, Randolph DeNeal, Jr.; special nephew John Fletcher; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond Benton Brown; sons Tyrone Baltimore and Ricardo Baltimore; and many brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 11, 2020.