Melvina Brown
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvina Brown, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester.

A Home Going service was held on Saturday, May 9 at 12:00 p.m. at the Brown-Pinkett Family Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Brown was born February 25, 1923 in Front Royal, daughter of the late Daniel Simpson Baltimore and Roberta Virginia Simpson Baltimore. She worked for A. Field.

Surviving are her #2 son, Walter Bailey, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; her loving and dedicated care-givers nephew Walter Fletcher, Demetria DeNeal, Randolph DeNeal, Jr.; special nephew John Fletcher; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond Benton Brown; sons Tyrone Baltimore and Ricardo Baltimore; and many brothers and sisters.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved