Merle Thorpe Jr., passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock. A Graveside Service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Reverend Elfi Finn-McKenzie and Rick Hassler will officiate.
Merle was born on December 22, 1947 in Hinkle's Nursing Home in New Market and was the son of the late Merle Sr. and Dolly Rupert Thorpe.
He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.
He went to Police Academy and worked for the Woodstock Town Police for 10 years and later worked for the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department for 20 years. He loved hunting and being in the great outdoors.
Merle is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, two sisters, Dale Hepner (Tommy) of Mt. Jackson, Judy Dove of Mt. Jackson, a brother, Tony Thorpe (Karen) Woodstock, two stepsons, Wayne Butler Jr., (Michelle) of Linthicum, Maryland, and Tim Butler (Audra) of Pasadena, Maryland, a stepdaughter, Patricia Watkins(Talbot) of Glen Burnie, Maryland, six step grandchildren, Wayne III, Rachel, Jacob, T.J., Matthew, and Nicholas.
The family would like to thank Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock for the care and love for Merle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com