1/
Merle Thorpe Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Merle Thorpe Jr., passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock. A Graveside Service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Reverend Elfi Finn-McKenzie and Rick Hassler will officiate.

Merle was born on December 22, 1947 in Hinkle's Nursing Home in New Market and was the son of the late Merle Sr. and Dolly Rupert Thorpe.

He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

He went to Police Academy and worked for the Woodstock Town Police for 10 years and later worked for the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department for 20 years. He loved hunting and being in the great outdoors.

Merle is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, two sisters, Dale Hepner (Tommy) of Mt. Jackson, Judy Dove of Mt. Jackson, a brother, Tony Thorpe (Karen) Woodstock, two stepsons, Wayne Butler Jr., (Michelle) of Linthicum, Maryland, and Tim Butler (Audra) of Pasadena, Maryland, a stepdaughter, Patricia Watkins(Talbot) of Glen Burnie, Maryland, six step grandchildren, Wayne III, Rachel, Jacob, T.J., Matthew, and Nicholas.

The family would like to thank Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock for the care and love for Merle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved