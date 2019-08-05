Michael Albert Valerio, III, 75, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.
Mr. Valerio was born on January 7, 1944, in New Amsterdam, NY, son of the late Michael Albert Valerio, Jr. and Grace Elizabeth Goodwin Valerio.
He was a member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge #144 A.F.A.M. and owned and operated his own telephone business for many years.
Surviving are a son, Marc Valerio and wife Karen of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Michele McMullen and husband Chris of Midlothian, VA and Danielle Hope and husband Kenny of Chesapeake, VA; one sister, Nancy Guyette and husband Charlie of Jeffersonville, VT; and eight grandchildren, Vinnie, Mac, Elizabeth, Tristan, Paxton, Isabella, Giada, and Derek; nephew, Charlie Guyette; and niece, Erin Guyette.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Albert Valerio, IV; uncle, Jim Goodwin; and the mother of his children, Georgiana Valerio.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 5, 2019