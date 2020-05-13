Michael Allen Polk
1959 - 2020
Michael Allen Polk, 60, a resident of Maurertown, VA passed away May 11, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA.

A celebration of life for Mike is being planned for mid-summer. Details will be announced as information becomes available.

Mike was born in Arlington, VA on June 17, 1959 a son of the late Charles Harold Polk, Sr. and the late Frances Hughs Polk. Mike loved to hunt and fish and was preceded in death by siblings, Pete Polk, James Polk, and Margaret Polk Hill.

Survivors include his wife Jeanette Williams Polk; his two sisters Kathryn Mullins and Carolyn Whipple; his best friend Barbara Ambrose, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorials contributions to Stover Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg is serving the family of Mike Polk.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
