Michael Anthony "Big Mike" McMinn, 54, of Toms Brook, VA, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home.



A Celebration of Life for Mike will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Katie Gosswein officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and will have a time of food and fellowship immediately following the service at the church.



Mike was born May 17, 1964 in Fairfax, VA, a son of Glenn Edward and Drema Joyce Moran McMinn.



He was a hell of a finish carpenter who was known throughout the area for his craftsmanship.



Mike was an avid UVA, Steelers, Nationals and Capitals fan, who never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor and was a history buff. He loved his music especially classic rock.



He was a cherished son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and a friend to all he met. Mike was a father figure to the Hillwood crew and will be greatly missed by all.



In the words of Mike, "It's All Good".



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Carl McMinn and Rachael Neff (Joel); his grandchildren, Carmella McMinn, Malakhi Neff, Dadrian Neff, Dontae Neff and Robert McMinn with another grandson on the way; his sisters, Tammy McMinn and Glenda Selvage (Monk); several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins; special friends, Dexter and Donna Mumaw and Pastor Katie; along with the mother of his children, Lori Conrad.



The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



