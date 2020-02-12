Northern Virginia Daily

Michael Anthony "Andy" White (1955 - 2020)
Obituary
Michael Anthony "Andy" White, 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in his home.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Andy was born February 1, 1955, in New York, son of the late Cecil Frank White and Elva Fannie Gresham White. He was employed at Martin's in Front Royal for a number of years.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years Kathy White; one son Michael White of Luray; three daughters Becky White of Front Royal, Tracy Roberts of Woodstock, and Michelle Baker of Front Royal; one brother Sammy White of Texas; two sisters Sue Jarman of Stafford and Peggy Blalock of Salem, North Carolina; and four grandchildren Katelynn, Kyle, Dayton, and Maverick.

Andy was preceded in death by a brother Steve White; one grandson Ethan Roberts; and one granddaughter Makayla Riffle.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 12, 2020
