Michael Bryan Franco
On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Michael Bryan Franco, of Mount Jackson, VA, passed away at home, 57 years of age.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial will follow in Grace Cemetery in Mount Jackson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Born and raised in Butler, New Jersey. Michael moved to Virginia with his family. He was the son of Nicholas and Filomena Franco.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Franco; sons, Mark, Josh, Nicholas, Jonah and cherished Lily Bowman; brother to Bryan, Susan, Phyllis and Mary; grandfather to Christopher, Nathan, Raymond, Leonardo, Makayla and Victoria; and father-in-law to Nancy and Heather.

He was a family man and master of many skills who always provided a helping hand to anyone.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
