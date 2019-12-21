Michael Lee (Crack) McInturff, 52, of Maurertown, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born January 29, 1967, son of Virginia Mae McInturff of Maurertown. He was a self-employed handy man known for his painting and dry walling and enjoyed working in his garden. He was a member of Woodstock Moose Lodge #575.
Surviving, along with his mother are two brothers, Jeff McInturff and wife Katrina of Woodstock, Kevin McInturff of Mechanicsville; step brother, Darrin Davis and wife Cindy of Maurertown; niece, Chloe McInturff; step nephews, Brandon Davis and Dylan and Hunter Mullins; special neighbors, Mary Ann Fravel and Linda and Luther Norris and his loyal companions, Pickup and Daisy.
Virginia McInturff, Jeff McInturff and wife Katrina will also be accepting visitors at their homes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, Re: Mike McInturff Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.
Arrangements in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg. Online Condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 21, 2019