

Michael Richard Lutz, 59, of Red Bluff, California passed away unexpectedly in a car crash on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born April 29, 1960, in Woodstock, Virginia, he was the fourth son of the late Norwood Elmo and Nina Ida Polk Lutz.



Mike married the love of his life, Patricia Rose Palmateer, on August 21, 1989, recently celebrating their Thirtieth Wedding Anniversary. He was self-employed as a personal care giver for the elderly. Mike had a loving, giving nature and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his wife and fur-baby, Anna, He is survived by four brothers: James Mitchell Lutz of Bronson, FL; Daniel Eugene Lutz of Morrow Bay, CA; Kenneth Wayne Lutz and wife Diane Cooley Lutz of Quicksburg, VA; and Jeffrey Edwin Lutz of Williston, FL; three Step-children and 5 step-grandchildren: Mason Palmateer; JR Medellin, his wife Hillary, and children Brenden, Logan, and Lauren; and Dana Medellin and children Ely and Sidney.



He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Mike had lived in California for over 40 years, but kept a great love for his homeland of Shenandoah County, Virginia. A memorial service is planned for October 13 in California. Patricia, his wife plans to also have a memorial service in the near future locally in Edinburg. Details will be published prior to those services.