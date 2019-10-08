

A Gathering for Friends, Classmates, and Family in Memory and celebration of the life of Michael Richard Lutz will be held Saturday, October 26 at 12 noon at the Madison District Park behind the Charterhouse School in Edinburg.



Mike passed away unexpectedly in a car crash on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Red Bluff, CA. Born April 29, 1960, in Woodstock, Virginia, he was the fourth son of the late Norwood Elmo and Nina Ida Polk Lutz. Mike graduated from Central High School in 1978. He had lived in California for over 40 years, but kept a great love for his childhood home of Edinburg and Shenandoah County.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia and fur-baby, Ana; Brothers, James, Daniel, Kenneth, and Jeffrey; step children, Marsha, J.R., and Dana; 5 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mike had a loving, giving nature and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Bring yourself and your memories. Plates, cups, and utensils will be provided, and immediate family will be bringing food items. A covered dish item is welcomed but not necessary.