Michael Scott Whittle, 50, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of life for Michael will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Strasburg Christian Church with Rev. Rob Lovett and Paul Jay Neal, Jr. officiating.
Michael was born March 21, 1969 the loving son of Debra Neal Whittle and the late Michael Dorsey "Mike" Whittle. He was a graduate of Strasburg High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Bridgewater College having played football in both his high school and college years. Michael was a member of the Strasburg Christian Church and worked as a Distribution Engineer with Kontoor Brands, Inc. in Luray, VA. Michael served as a former member of the Strasburg Town Council, was a member of the Heritage Society, loved the outdoors, traveling, all sports including his favorite teams, Virginia Tech, the Ravens and the Orioles, as well as his dog Sadie.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his loving wife Cheryl E. Whittle of Woodstock, VA; his son Paul Bradford and wife Mandy of Woodstock; his brother, Jeff Whittle of Strasburg, VA.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darren Alsberry, Eric Reiley, Mario Ordonez, Chris Ashwood and Leonard Strother.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions, in memory of his father, to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 6051, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 9, 2019