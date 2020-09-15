Michael Shane Kidwell, 44, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Shane was born on February 19, 1976 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Barry Kidwell and Pam Kidwell.
He is survived by his mother, Pam Kidwell; and his brother, Shawn Kidwell.
He lived on the outskirts of Browntown, or as he would say; "heaven on earth", with his girlfriend, Lori Anne Fritts; and his devoted dogs, Jack and Buck.
He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Many know Shane by his nicknames; Duck, Daffy and his favorite, Uncle Duck. Shane had worked for both American Asphalt and Black Top Plus as an asphalt laborer, where he thought of every one of the boys as his family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Maddox Funeral 105 W main St. Front Royal, at 1 p.m. with Stevie Foster officiating. Friends are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Chris Grady, Jeff Grady, Delmer Grady, Andy Grady, Mark Jeffries and Mike Smelser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Atkins, Ashley Grady, Bud Turrssell, Dylan Rutherford, Robert Kidwell and Barry Miller.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com