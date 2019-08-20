Michael Stephen Haines, 57, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Michael was born April 10, 1962 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late George William Haines and Elizabeth Barr Haines.
Michael was the former owner of the Sunrise Cafe in Woodstock, a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock, and a volunteer with the Winchester Rescue Squad and Concern Hot line.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy William Haines.
Michael is survived by a brother, Paul Haines of Winchester; two sisters, Deborah Bolton and husband Brian of Inwood, West Virginia, and Karen Benner and husband James Longerbeam of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; and former wife, Tammy Nottingham of Woodstock.
A service of remembrance will be held at First Baptist Church, Woodstock Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. by the Rev. G. Bruce Queen.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 20, 2019