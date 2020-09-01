

Michael Wayne Jewel, 60, of Mount Jackson, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



He was born on March 14, 1960 in Pickens County, South Carolina, the son of the late Edward Henry Jewel and Barbara Louisa Capone Jewel.



Michael was a veteran of the United States Army, a former member of the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Front Royal Police Department. He was an avid motorcycle rider, liked to read ghost stories and watch old black and white television shows. Michael took care of his mother from May 2019 until her death in January 2020.



Michael is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Jewel; three sons, Nicholas Jewel (Karen), Ryan Jewel, and Tyler Jewel; two step daughters, Brooke Corder (Josh) and LeAnn Clifford; a sister, Rebecca Sitton (Joe); two brothers, Gary Jewel and Douglas Jewel (Kumi); five grandchildren, Lucky Jewel, Eli and Maverick Albright, and Parker and Connor Corder; brother in law, Scott Weaver (Katie); father and mother in law, David and Sue Emswiler; a niece and four nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

