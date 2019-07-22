

Michael Wayne Leonard, 37, of Maurertown, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.



Michael was born on September 9, 1981 in Washington, DC to Wayne and Terry Leonard of Front Royal.



Michael was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1999 and completed two years at Lord Fairfax Community College in computer technology studies.



Michael previously worked with his father and grandfather at the Front Royal Exxon and worked many years at the Royal Family Bowling Center. He was an avid bowler and a New England Patriots, Michigan Wolverines and Atlanta Braves fan like no other.



Surviving along with his parents are his grandparents, Bill and Mary Leonard of Conway, South Carolina; brother, Preston Leonard (Stephanie Milligan) of Stephens City, Virginia; niece, Paisley LeAnne; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Steve Hammond of Stephens City; cousin, Jennifer Forrest and family of Matthews, North Carolina; cousin, John Hammond and family of Stephens City along with numerous other extended family members and friends, including his companion, Kim Ramage.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to share memories of this loving young man, a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to all, who will be forever loved and missed.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Maddox Funeral Home.



