Michele Farmer-McLain (1959 - 2019)
Obituary
Michele Farmer-McLain, 60, of Mt. Jackson passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Roy Marshall will officiate.

Michele was born July 30, 1959. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Michela Dicks. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph; 3 sons, William and Charles McLain and Niles Saylor; a daughter, Ashley Jenkins; 4 grandchildren Julia, Michael, Ceara and Gracelynn Jenkins; a sister, Dawn Johnson and a brother, Richard Dicks.

Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 6, 2019
