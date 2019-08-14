Michele Lynn Walker Stephen, 50, of Keyser, WV and formerly of Front Royal, VA, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV.
Born May 2, 1969 in Bethesda, MD, she was a daughter of Linda (Lawson) Yancey and her husband Bobby of Winchester, VA and the late Michael Rippeon Sr.
Michele was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving is her husband, John L. Stephen Jr.; two children, Brandy Walker, and Jamie Walker and wife Miranda, all of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Everlee Walker, and Addie and Blake Adams; two brothers, Mark Graves and Michael Rippeon; and two sisters, Cindy Tewalt and husband Jamie and Crystal Vincent, all of Front Royal.
Friends may call at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m., immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Friends may also call at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, 1-2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. immediately following visitation.
Interment will be in Bennett's Chapel Cemetery, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 14, 2019