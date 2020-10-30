Michelle Lynn Shipe, age 44, of Stephens City, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on October 25, 2020 following her brave and private battle with cancer.
She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Allen and Barbara Guidry. In 1999, she married "the Luckiest Man in the World", Michael, and raised their three Wonderful children, Matthew, Merrit, and Maelin in the home they built together.
Michelle was a Devoted Wife, Mother, a Fine Horsewoman, and Animal Lover. She developed a life-long passion for horses at the age of eight when she fell in love with her first horse, Ruskin. There was no turning back after that!
She enjoyed competing as a Young Rider and Adult in the sport of Three Day Eventing and found success on her horses Ruskin, Alex, Jabberwocky, and Andy. Later, she competed as a Show Jumper on her talented Selle Francais, Klio.
Michelle worked so hard to get Klio in foal and in 2019 a standout colt, Jazzy was born. It brought her so much Joy to bring young Jazzy along with the hopes that he would be her next big Jumper. Recently, after being weaned, Jazzy was reintroduced to Klio at our home. Michelle was SO Happy to see their reunion. It was bittersweet knowing that her work was unfinished. She LOVED that horse!
Michelle found a new passion in training our Labrador, Savannah. She ALWAYS made sure that it was FUN for the two of them. Together, they quickly earned their Titles in Obedience And Utility. We were all SO PROUD of Her.
Michelle dedicated her Life to our kids and imprinting upon them to be Intelligent, Caring, and above all, KIND.
Because of her Values, the Importance of Education, and the Role that animals play in enriching our Lives, we ask that any memorial donations be made to: Mountain Vista Governor's School (MVGS) Foundation @ 6480 College St. Warrenton, VA 20187 or to your local Humane Society.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Barbara Guidry of Stephens City, her father Allen and his wife Leslie Guidry of San Antonio, and brother AJ of San Antonio. Also, surviving are her Adoring Husband, Michael and three Great Kids, Matthew, Merrit, and (mini-Michelle)- the Amazing Maelin.
She is predeceased by her stepson Mason Cullers of Stephens City.
A private remembrance will be held at her home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.