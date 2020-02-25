Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Catherine (Holsinger) Crabill. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Strasburg Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



Mildred Catherine Holsinger Crabill, 99, of Lebanon Church, VA went home to her Lord Jesus on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the home of the daughter.



A funeral service for Mrs. Crabill will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church Cemetery.



Mrs. Crabill was born in Timberville, VA on November 3, 1920 a daughter of the late Leon and Edna Yates Holsinger. She was a long time member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Crabill was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and a friend in countless ways. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Page Stafford Crabill; a son Paul D. "Pat" Crabill; siblings, Clarine Wolfe and Helen Ritenour; grandson, Douglas Harriman; son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Harriman and nephews, Ronald Ludwig and Carroll Ludwig.



Survivors include her daughter Andrea "Andi" Harriman Oxsen and husband Franklin "Frank" of Lebanon Church, VA; daughter-in-law, Nancy "Nan" Crabill of Bartonville, TX; grandchildren, David Harriman and wife Dorothy, Faith Caperton and husband Christopher, Robert "Rob" Harriman, Jr. (wife Shannon, deceased), Pamela Clovis, and Daniel Crabill and wife Crystal; great grandchildren, Robert Harriman, III, Gavin Harriman, Connell Harriman, Nilah Harriman, Hallie Harriman, Rachel Harriman, Heather Moreland, Dustin Harriman, Jini Clovis, Nicholas Crabill, Zachary Crabill and Eli Crabill; great great grandchildren, Landon Moreland, Taylor Moreland, Braxton Harriman, Tinsley Harriman and Tyler Harriman; her nieces, Carolyn Maccubbin, Robin Scully, Rebecca Updyke; her nephews, Jerry Ritenour, Michael Crabill, and W.C. Crabill.



Pallbearers will be David Harriman, Rob Harriman, Dustin Harriman, Michael Moreland, Frank Oxsen, Chris Caperton and Jerry Ritenour.



Honorary pallbearers will be Hallie Harriman, Rachel Harriman, Heather Moreland, Nilah Harriman and Jini Clovis.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 S. Holliday Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



