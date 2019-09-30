Mildred Dellinger Painter, 93, of Mt. Jackson, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Consulate Nursing Home in Woodstock.
She was born February 3, 1926 in Leavenworth, Kansas, daughter of the late Robert L. Dellinger and Mary Ryman Dellinger Mumaw and her stepfather, Aldine Mumaw.
She was a 1943 graduate of Triplett High School in Mt. Jackson and attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
She was owner and operator of Walnut Grove Beauty Shop in Mt. Jackson for 62 years. She also taught piano lessons for a number of years. Mrs. Painter also was pianist and organist at various churches.
She was a member of Conicville United Church of Christ in Mt. Jackson.
She is survived by two sons, Robert L. Painter of Mt. Jackson and Daniel A. Painter of Strasburg; a niece; four grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen D. Proctor.
A graveside service will be at Conicville Cemetery, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stephanie Heishman Litten officiating.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 30, 2019