Mildred (Millie) Eugenia Draper Lipps passed away July 13, 2019 in Greenville, SC.



Millie was born March 10, 1926 in Alexandria, VA and lived in Virginia most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Virginia Brown Draper.



Millie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Elbert Bullitt (Al) Lipps.



She graduated from The College of William and Mary in 1947, with a double major in Chemistry and Spanish. In school, Millie was known for her soft southern drawl, even temper, and being an outstanding scholar.



After graduation she worked as a technical editor for the American Chemical Society in Washington, DC.



Millie and Al married in 1949 and she worked in Richmond, VA while Al completed Pharmacy School. They moved to Luray, Virginia in 1951 when Al began working as a partner at McKim and Huffman Pharmacy and Millie became busy raising four children.



Millie had a strong Christian faith, had a passion for flowers, and always supported her community. Millie sang alto in the Luray United Methodist church choir for 50 years, directed children's choirs, attended the women's circle, and served on the church board.



She was active in the Luray Garden Club, a Master Gardener, tree arborist, and won numerous awards for her creative flower arrangements and horticulture specimens. Millie lectured around Virginia on Biblical Gardens. Millie was a charter member of the Page County Heritage Association, active in the Luray Woman's Club, and a Scout Leader.



Millie enjoyed crafts, sewing, and playing the piano. Socially, Millie enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, dancing the jitterbug with Al, and attending several dinner clubs.



Millie and Al led fundraising for a new public library in Luray and 30 years later led fundraising for a library addition. Millie designed displays in the library with various memorabilia for 35 years.



Millie enjoyed working with Al at The Mimslyn, a historic inn in Luray they owned.



Millie is survived by her four children, Patricia Lipps McMillen of Front Royal, VA, Janie Lipps Hagan of Nashville, TN (Kevin F Hagan, MD), Terri Lipps



Erich Bennett, Pastor, Luray United Methodist Church and the Reverend Allan Smith, Millie's grandson, will lead a celebration of life service July 21 at 4 p.m. at Luray United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.



A private burial in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery will precede the celebration service.



She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Sharon McMillen, Sarah McMillen Wilson (Dan, son Benjamin), Melinda McMillen Lambert (Jake, daughter Madison), Elise Hagan Streeb (Justin, daughters Katie and Taylor), Scott Hagan, MD (Anna, MD, daughter Penny), Allan Smith, Bryan Smith (fiancee Lauren), Draper Smith, Victoria Lipps, and Mya Lipps. Millie's sister, Mrs. Margaret Draper Eckenrode of Marion, South Australia, also survives her along with Al's sisters Betty McNair, Sue Gleason, Nancy Nugent, Virginia Soden, Joan Schultz (Norm), Al's brother David Lipps (Betty Ford); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

